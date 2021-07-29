Recipe App UI Concept

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Dribbblers!
Home-cooked meals is always the best kind of meal. However, knowing "what's for breakfast or dinner" is not easy. To solve this problem, I come up with an idea of a recipe app that suggest all kind of healthy delicious dishes.
Here are UI concept for this food app 🥗
Please take a look and give your feedback and review. Thanks for watching!