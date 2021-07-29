Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Recipe App UI Concept

Recipe App UI Concept ui design mobile app recipe food ui concept app
Hi Dribbblers!

Home-cooked meals is always the best kind of meal. However, knowing "what's for breakfast or dinner" is not easy. To solve this problem, I come up with an idea of a recipe app that suggest all kind of healthy delicious dishes.

Here are UI concept for this food app 🥗

Please take a look and give your feedback and review. Thanks for watching!

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
