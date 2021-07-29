Myicons ✨ v—1.21 | 8,500+ Premium Vector line Icons Pack

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We have reached the mark of 8,500 icons🎉
Thank you for choosing our product and your support🙌
Myicons ✨ v—1.21
8,500+ Premium high-quality vector line icons pack for professional website & apps
Purchase: https://myicons.co
💫 Free update every month ⚡️Growing pack
Myicons✨ v—1.21 — 8,500+ line icons, organised in 77 categories, weight: Regular, Live stroke: 1.5px on a 24px grid. 5 file types included: .svg .ai .pdf .png, IconJar
Use the 🎟 coupon code: "mydribbble" for a little discount
—
We have recently updated files associated with Myicons✨ The new version has been uploaded and is available on myicons.co They're yours for free 🙏
💫List of improvements:
+ 500 new icons (8,520 vector line icons in total), 77 categories in total:
🔘 + 80 Interface, Essential
💼 + 20 Business, Products
🚗 + 20 Car, Service, Parts
👔 + 20 Clothes, Accessories
📝 +40 Content, Edit
📦 + 20 Delivery
🖊 + 20 Design, Tools
📫 + 20 Emails
🍳 + 20 Kitchen, Cooking
💵 + 40 Money
🏦 + 20 Payments, Finance
💻 + 20 Programing, Data
🛡 + 20 Protection, Security
🎛 +20 Servers, Databases
🛍 + 20 Shopping, E-commerce
👍 + 20 Social,Medias,Rewards
⚽ + 20 Sport, Fitness
🦾 + 20 Technology
✈️ + 20 Travel
🎥 +20 Video, Movies
—
Redesign: 200 icons
Fixed: 500 Figma / Sketch icons
SVG optimization, Improvements, and bug fixes
---
✨PURCHASE: Myicons | CM
Like what we do? 🙌
Don't forget to follow us on:
Dribbble | Instagram | Behance | Facebook