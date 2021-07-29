Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Congratulatory screen - graphic development

Congratulatory screen - graphic development slot artist game designer slot designe digital design digital art slot design game art design slot art slot winnings winnings design winnings winning screen cogratulatore screen screen design screen slot design graphic design gambling game art game design
Congratulatory winning screen: On a night background where the background is replete with stars, magical golden pollen and purple butterflies, a red silk flag is at the top, with a green hat with a red feather in the middle.

On the flag in large gold letters the inscription - Congratulations. Below, in bright salad letters - You Won, under which the winning amount in large golden numbers, and even lower in salad and bright lilac large letters - in FREE SPINS.

On the left, the screen is decorated with a forest fairy with light transparent lilac wings in green clothes with a lilac magic wand.

#neverland #fairyworld #winnings #slotwinnings #Congratulatoryscreen #winningscreen #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

