Congratulatory screen - graphic development

Congratulatory winning screen: On a night background where the background is replete with stars, magical golden pollen and purple butterflies, a red silk flag is at the top, with a green hat with a red feather in the middle.
⠀
On the flag in large gold letters the inscription - Congratulations. Below, in bright salad letters - You Won, under which the winning amount in large golden numbers, and even lower in salad and bright lilac large letters - in FREE SPINS.
⠀
On the left, the screen is decorated with a forest fairy with light transparent lilac wings in green clothes with a lilac magic wand.
⠀
You can purchase this product at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/neverland/
⠀
