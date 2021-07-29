🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
logo design for sterkmakers in autisme. Flemish service of autism.
Their logo stands for inclusion, connecting and encompassing. A logo with shapes that are not perfect, but in their imperfections go together beautifully. Because imperfections belong to this world and should be embraced. A logo that is simple. And that leaves room for different interpretations. Each person has a unique view of the world.
www.sambou.be/branding-webdesign-sterkmakers-in-autisme