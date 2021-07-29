Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
lode lagrainge

sterkmakers in autisme

logo design for sterkmakers in autisme. Flemish service of autism.

Their logo stands for inclusion, connecting and encompassing. A logo with shapes that are not perfect, but in their imperfections go together beautifully. Because imperfections belong to this world and should be embraced. A logo that is simple. And that leaves room for different interpretations. Each person has a unique view of the world.

www.sambou.be/branding-webdesign-sterkmakers-in-autisme

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
