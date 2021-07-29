Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Badiuk Maria 🖖

Gatalog - Marketing Agency (version 2)

Badiuk Maria 🖖
Badiuk Maria 🖖
  • Save
Gatalog - Marketing Agency (version 2) marketing tool social media rebranding content management communication project strategy digital marketing network media accounts story design social media design socialmedia social network
Download color palette

Hey guys,
This is a landing page concept for a Digital Marketing Agency. Hope you guys will like it.

Get it here:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/1003342151783564671/Gatalog---Marketing-Agency

Badiuk Maria 🖖
Badiuk Maria 🖖

More by Badiuk Maria 🖖

View profile
    • Like