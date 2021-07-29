Lena Heubusch

Visual Identity / Editorial

Lena Heubusch
Lena Heubusch
  • Save
Visual Identity / Editorial design logo graphic design branding editorial
Download color palette

Self-initiated Editorial Design
Spain 2010

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Lena Heubusch
Lena Heubusch

More by Lena Heubusch

View profile
    • Like