Jorden. - Buy & Sell Sneakers UI Kit

Jorden. is an Buy & Sell Sneakers App UI Kit consisting of 88+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma. Jorden. The main functions included are:
➕Buy & Sell Sneaker
➕Offer Prices with Sellers & Buyers
➕News About Sneakers
➕Sneaker Lookbooks
➕AR View Sneakers
The kit is easy to fully customize to your liking and it leverages all Figma features, including global color, font styles, dynamic components & variants.