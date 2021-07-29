Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anierobi Anionwu

Shoppaholic e-commerce landing page.

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu
  • Save
Shoppaholic e-commerce landing page. copywriter productdesign shopping ecommercewebsite wbsitedesign contentstrategy contentdesign illustration typography ux vector branding design design figmaafrica
Download color palette

Hi friends,

Landing Page for e-commerce shop i designed. I hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

Wanna create something great?
Feel free contact me - theanierobi@gmail.com

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu

More by Anierobi Anionwu

View profile
    • Like