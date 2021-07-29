Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Branding for Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity

Branding & Art Direction for a brand that focuses on Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity.

The brain idea was the main figure that was wanted to bring to the symbol, and from there we wrapped the stroke in a single line that crosses, overlaps and never breaks, since the brand's motto is never to give up.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
