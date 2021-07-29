Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Victoria

Shops Assets

Victoria
Victoria
  • Save
Shops Assets animation 2dart art for game cartoon style ui 2d art illustration
Download color palette

Hello!
This is 2D assets I did using Blender+Photoshop drawing

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Victoria
Victoria

More by Victoria

View profile
    • Like