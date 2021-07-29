CrystalDreamIllustration

Kaneki Ken

CrystalDreamIllustration
CrystalDreamIllustration
  • Save
Kaneki Ken character design character graphic design procreate illustration art illu tragedy tokyo ghoul kaneki manga anime illustration digital illustration design digitalart
Download color palette

I drew this last year, Have grown a lot for sure.

IG: https://www.instagram.com/crystaldreamillustration/

CrystalDreamIllustration
CrystalDreamIllustration

More by CrystalDreamIllustration

View profile
    • Like