Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vect+

Deer ( Negative space logo )

Vect+
Vect+
  • Save
Deer ( Negative space logo ) logo design minimal flat modern logo creative deer logo mark symbol negative space logo negativespace cute logo animal logo cute animal
Download color palette

Happy to share my recent unused project , I used negative space to represent the deer face , Let me know your thinking on it , Thank you very much.

Contact for freelance work : logovect@gmail.com

Vect+
Vect+

More by Vect+

View profile
    • Like