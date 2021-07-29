Tipple Dashboard

Hello 👋,

Happy to share the dashboard design I recently did for Tipple.

What is Tipple

Tipple is a white label solution for European alcohol ecommerce. You can sell alcohol products in any of the countries they support through their store platform and comprehensive legal and logistics infrastructure. Tipple allows you to focus on running your business as they handle the messy customs, taxes, and compliance, so you can focus on marketing your brand effectively.

My Role

I was tasked to design an easy to use app with simplicity in mind. The main goal was to simplify their stock entry flow.

