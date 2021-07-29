Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marcin Grygierczyk

Theater Website Concept - Responsive

Theater Website Concept - Responsive theater minimalism responsive website concept concept website simple uiux clean ux ui design
Hi everyone! 😍

Today I come to you with a loose conceptual design of the theater website in a mobile version.

Today again in a completely different style than usual. In this project, I focused on total minimalism.

