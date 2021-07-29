Quirkchat - Geek Social Network

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
QuirkChat is a social video and collaboration platform for geeks and hobbyists that emphasized community moderation and community building. Quips let’s you add 15 second video reactions and commentary about any fandom topics. After you “live tweet” during the show, come Quip on QuirkChat. Take a look on AppStore and Google Market.
