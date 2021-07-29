Google Ads Banner Design!

I will design a web banner, website slider, and social media post design.

A Banner is a form of advertising on the World Wide Web delivered by an ad server. It is intended to attract traffic to a website by linking to the website of the advertiser.

Top performance 10 effective banner sizes-

250 x 250 – Square

200 x 200 – Small Square

468 x 60 – Banner size

728 x 90 – Leaderboard

300 x 250 – Inline Rectangle

336 x 280 – Large Rectangle

120 x 600 – Skyscraper

160 x 600 – Wide Skyscraper

300 x 600 – Half-Page Ad

970 x 90 – Large Leaderboard

Needs Important Requirements for banner design-

Here are the sizes you need: .......? (example- 728x90, 336x280, 300x600)

A call to action button that says:.....? (example- Shop Now/Order Now/Visite Now)

Brand colors: ...........?

The tagline:...........?

Product imagery.

Logo.

