Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nastya Stepnova

Typography Series

Nastya Stepnova
Nastya Stepnova
  • Save
Typography Series quiet pink green summer gradient sans serif typography poster design graphicdesign
Download color palette

I wanted to convey the mood of childhood and freedom. When you have summer holidays and you go to your grandmother's dacha.

Nastya Stepnova
Nastya Stepnova

More by Nastya Stepnova

View profile
    • Like