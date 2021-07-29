Абросимов Николай

Логотип для фестиваля «Твой взгляд»

Логотип для фестиваля «Твой взгляд» vector design illustration branding logo
Логотип для открытого фестиваля детских социально-ориентированных короткометражных фильмов «Твой взгляд»

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
    Like