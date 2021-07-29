Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anggit Setiawan

Car Oil Landing Page

Anggit Setiawan
Anggit Setiawan
  • Save
Car Oil Landing Page web oil web car uixanse uxweb uiweb web ui branding fusion bmw minimal appdesign app uiuxdesign uidesign car landing page landing page web design oil car
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble Community!

Exploration for landing page Oil Car . In this exploration i try minimalit style & dark mode.

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don’t forget to press “L” if love it.
Thanks!

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at uixanse@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram

———————————————————

Anggit Setiawan
Anggit Setiawan

More by Anggit Setiawan

View profile
    • Like