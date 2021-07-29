Koustav Hazra

Lovely song - Billie Eilish, Khalid | Song album recreation #19

Koustav Hazra
Koustav Hazra
  • Save
Lovely song - Billie Eilish, Khalid | Song album recreation #19 album cover design album art album artwork song album recreation khalid billie eilishg girl permission less projectss photoshop photo manipulation graphic design design branding digital image digital art
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 🏀

Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, Lovely by Billie Eilish, Khalid. It's the 19th album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/album/2sBB17RXTamvj7Ncps15AK?si=Kmt8IBUMRnKE0yLtrt8Rcw&dl_branch=1

Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com

I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2

Koustav Hazra
Koustav Hazra

More by Koustav Hazra

View profile
    • Like