Mihajlo Tunev

Waggers Posters

Mihajlo Tunev
Mihajlo Tunev
  • Save
Waggers Posters textured illustration texture illustration design graphic design identity branding dog treats dog brand dog logo dog brand logo vector clean
Download color palette

Following up on the last post!

If you guys have not seen the last post let me update you.
This is a Personal Project I started a couple of weeks ago.
Branding for a Company that produces healthy dog treats.
Tried out some simple illustrations and evolved the brand around them.

Social Media links below :)

My Insta -> Click Here

The actual post -> Click Here

Have a very productive day!

Mihajlo Tunev
Mihajlo Tunev

More by Mihajlo Tunev

View profile
    • Like