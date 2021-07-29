Markus Prokschi Training | Brand Identity

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Markus Prokschi is a certified fitness and personal trainer from Austria. After many years of experience as PT and fitness coach, he finally decided to fly solo and create his own brand.
“Markus Prokschi - Make yourself your favourite outfit” rises from the idea that with little but constant discipline, as well as by taking smart decisions, anyone can achieve their ideal body.
As a person and coach professional, Markus is committed to help people transform into the very best version of themselves or, in his own words, into “their favourite outfit, the outfit they will want to wear all the time”.