Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eyal Segal

OBLI - Don't imprison your money for rent guarantee 200

Eyal Segal
Eyal Segal
  • Save
OBLI - Don't imprison your money for rent guarantee 200 advertising money obli michal almog eya segal art directore art direction boom! eyal segal studio boom creative studio boom! illustration creative eya segal graphic designer graphic design
Download color palette

Creative campaign that we made at the studio for the client OBLI - rent guarantee.
the campaign elements made for print, radio, digital and social
Boom! creative studio
for more creative work: https://www.boomstudio.co.il

Eyal Segal
Eyal Segal

More by Eyal Segal

View profile
    • Like