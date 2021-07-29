Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hui (Arial) Xu

Onboarding Illustration #01

Hui (Arial) Xu
Hui (Arial) Xu
  • Save
Onboarding Illustration #01 branding vector drawing sketch design ui illustration
Download color palette

A set of onboarding illustrations for a psychological consultation app.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Hui (Arial) Xu
Hui (Arial) Xu

More by Hui (Arial) Xu

View profile
    • Like