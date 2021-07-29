BeautyParlourApp

Hello Dribblers!!

I am so glad to share my new work "Beauty Parlour App".

My main moto of designing this app is to solve the problem of people who are getting annoyed of waiting at parlours. This app could help them to schedule their appointment so that they could save their time.I imagined this would be an app or website for a particular parlour.I used adobe XD & figma tools.

Hope you like it!!

Your comments are most welcome.I am waiting eagerly to here your feedbacks!

Thank You In Advance!