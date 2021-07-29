Eyal Segal

Obli - RENT GUARANTEE Print - PRISON

Eyal Segal
Eyal Segal
  • Save
Obli - RENT GUARANTEE Print - PRISON boom creative studio michal almog art director art direction creative studio boom money advertising graphic design graphic designer creative boom! eyal segal obli prison
Download color palette

When renting a property for a private, business or commercial purpose, the landlord has the right to demand a guarantee, in order to be protected from delays in payments, possible damage to property and any other debt.
In Israel, tenants are required to present a "bank guarantee" and to do so, they must deposit (imprison) 3 months' rent in cash, in a bank.
Thousands of shekels! Together with an annual premium (between 5.4%-6.5% of the amount of the guarantee) Today, thanks to OBLI - a new fintech company, tenants can provide a secure guarantee without having to part with their money - only a fair annual premium.
For the first time in Israel: A security guarantee for rent without a deposit imprisoned in the bank
for more creative work: https://www.boomstudio.co.il

Eyal Segal
Eyal Segal

More by Eyal Segal

View profile
    • Like