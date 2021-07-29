Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dachshund character design

Dachshund character design photoshop character design dachshund illustration dachshund dog illustration illustration drawing digital painting digital art design children illustration cartoon
One of the illustrations from my animal character design series

If you need a character design for your animation, commercial or brand, write me aksinnia.s@gmail.com

