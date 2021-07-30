Maya Nguyen
Wild West

Maya Nguyen
Wild West characterdesign fireart studio landscape game cactus mexico horse cowboy western wild west arthur morgan red dead redemption design character 2d illustration texture procreate illustration fireart 2d
Hi guys, here is one more shot from my upcoming project about the games I love. Guess which is this one? 🏜🤠🐴

