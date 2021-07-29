Flagpack v2 Promo Material

We're happy to announce the release of v2 of our open source project Flagpack. (oh and we're also on Producthunt, yay!)

What's new?

For the v2 release, not only did we polish some flag icons for the sake of accuracy. You can now use Flagpack in your Svelte projects! Also, Flagpack for Figma now also supports Variants. Curious to hear your thoughts!

Why share promo material?

Today we're sharing some of the marketing/promotional images we created for the v2 release as we felt like there wasn't a lot of this type of work on Dribbble we could use as inspiration. Although there are usually a lot of 'product' shot on Dribbble we'd love to see more designs of promo things related to products. Because we're curious to see how other agencies and creatives go about designing promotional material. Either way here's our contribution to lead the way.

––

Created by the @yummygum team