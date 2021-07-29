SOM AIR: Travel Booking Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Briefbox UI Challenge: Design a checkout/booking page for a major airline. This airline perceives themselves as a progressive company who are always looking to be at the top of their game. Competition is key so they need to stand out as a sleek, innovative airline.