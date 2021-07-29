Sommer Deo

SOM AIR: Travel Booking Page

SOM AIR: Travel Booking Page graphic design ui
Briefbox UI Challenge: Design a checkout/booking page for a major airline. This airline perceives themselves as a progressive company who are always looking to be at the top of their game. Competition is key so they need to stand out as a sleek, innovative airline.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
