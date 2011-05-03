Kristy Stetson

Super Web-O-Matic Header

Kristy Stetson
Kristy Stetson
  • Save
Super Web-O-Matic Header header illustration template design web-o-matic ui vector
Download color palette

Partial shot of the header illustration from the Super Web-o-Matic public site redesign

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Kristy Stetson
Kristy Stetson

More by Kristy Stetson

View profile
    • Like