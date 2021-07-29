Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oliver Wilcox

Cloud storage application design concept.

Oliver Wilcox
Oliver Wilcox
  • Save
Cloud storage application design concept. blue white grey activity dashboard illustration clean professional minimal cloud storage ux ui mobile design colorful app
Download color palette

Hello everyone! My goal for this project was to create a minimal, professional yet somewhat colorful and recognisable feel.

Oliver Wilcox
Oliver Wilcox
Dev and Designer who creates minimal, beautiful interfaces.

More by Oliver Wilcox

View profile
    • Like