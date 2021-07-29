Massimiliano Ragnini

mini spot

Massimiliano Ragnini
Massimiliano Ragnini
  • Save
mini spot branding viedeo advertising spot technology youtube gif animated gif china design art
Download color palette

Minispot for the advertising campaign

JTMM
to watch the mini spot, click the link below:
https://youtu.be/g_m5-kvygm4

Massimiliano Ragnini
Massimiliano Ragnini

More by Massimiliano Ragnini

View profile
    • Like