Native Americans and the bond with salmon

Have always been fascinated with Native Americans' reverence for Nature, the land and waters that grow their food. This piece hopes to capture that deeper relationship that man has with his food, something that is especially important in a time of factory farming.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
