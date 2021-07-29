RealBricks - The Real Estate App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,
Today, we are bringing you a new exploration of a Real Estate App - RealBricks. This mobile app helps Buyers & Sellers to find a place to live either by renting or by buying an apartment or house.
The shot shows the screens of Buyers & Sellers. This offers quick & easy access to the search on the Home page. It also has a list and map view of the offers. The interface emphasizes the photos of offered properties.
Hope you like it 😉
Feel free to give us feedback.
Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" if you love it. ❤️
-------------------------------------------------
Have an idea? Let's work on it: Email: business@coretus.com