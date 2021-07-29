Coretus

RealBricks - The Real Estate App

Coretus
Coretus
Hire Me
  • Save
RealBricks - The Real Estate App property listing app real estate app design mobile app design uiux design ux design ui design
RealBricks - The Real Estate App property listing app real estate app design mobile app design uiux design ux design ui design
Download color palette
  1. Sellers.png
  2. Buyers.png

Hello Dribbblers,

Today, we are bringing you a new exploration of a Real Estate App - RealBricks. This mobile app helps Buyers & Sellers to find a place to live either by renting or by buying an apartment or house.

The shot shows the screens of Buyers & Sellers. This offers quick & easy access to the search on the Home page. It also has a list and map view of the offers. The interface emphasizes the photos of offered properties.

Hope you like it 😉

Feel free to give us feedback.
Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" if you love it. ❤️
-------------------------------------------------
Have an idea? Let's work on it: Email: business@coretus.com

Coretus
Coretus
Turn ideas into a creative and appealing Design
Hire Me

More by Coretus

View profile
    • Like