Yamaha Web Redesign

Project: Yamaha Motor Website Redesign
Client: Yamaha Motor
Type: UI/ UX Design
This is one of the concepts proposed to redesign the Yamaha Motor website.
Yamaha is a Japanese manufacturer of motorcycles, marine products such as boats and outboard motors, and other motorized products. The corporate website serves as a main hub for different product lines, however, this project is only for the corporate website, not any product websites. The goals of this project is following objectives:
1. Modernize the website look and feel.
2. Improve mobile website.
3. Clearly illustrate the brand image/company.
4. Improve customer experience.