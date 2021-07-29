Yamaha Web Redesign

Project: Yamaha Motor Website Redesign

Client: Yamaha Motor

Type: UI/ UX Design

This is one of the concepts proposed to redesign the Yamaha Motor website.

Yamaha is a Japanese manufacturer of motorcycles, marine products such as boats and outboard motors, and other motorized products. The corporate website serves as a main hub for different product lines, however, this project is only for the corporate website, not any product websites. The goals of this project is following objectives:

1. Modernize the website look and feel.

2. Improve mobile website.

3. Clearly illustrate the brand image/company.

4. Improve customer experience.