Build your audience with an SQL query

A sneak peek at our SQL audience builder, coming real soon. Imagine you could generate your message audience by simply running an SQL query to your Redshift, Snowflake or Postgres data warehouses. Well that's what we're building.

We're looking for beta testers! Get in touch at hello@getvero.com or read our vision for the future of marketing at: https://www.getvero.com/resources/unveiling-the-future-of-vero/

New to Vero? We're building modern marketing tools that help you message your users without syncing data. We're working towards a world where you can connect CSVs, Google Sheets, Airtable, databases and more to define an audience and send a newsletter — without ever needing to sync your data again.
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
