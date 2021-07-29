TypeFactory Co

Golday is a playful serif font.
Golday has a fun and cheerful vibes suited for playful kids theme.
Adorable and funny, this serif font will be the ideal choice for any school project or playground design you wish to develop.

https://typefactory.co/product/golday-playful-serif-font/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/golday/ref/501262/

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
