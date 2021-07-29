Rory Colsell
Vero

Marketing tools for builders

Rory Colsell
Vero
Rory Colsell for Vero
  • Save
Marketing tools for builders data source drag and drop results navigation messaging email marketing dashboard app web product ux ui
Marketing tools for builders data source drag and drop results navigation messaging email marketing dashboard app web product ux ui
Marketing tools for builders data source drag and drop results navigation messaging email marketing dashboard app web product ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Vero Newsletters.png
  2. Vero Newsletters - Edit.png
  3. Vero Newsletters - Content.png

A little snapshot of our new Newsletters product, a simpler way to run your marketing campaigns. Connect directly to your data stores, send on multiple channels and only pay for what you send.
-
New to Vero? Check us out at https://www.getvero.com

Vero
Vero
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Vero

View profile
    • Like