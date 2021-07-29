Uniqual

Thai and Lao character for "neung" in 4 style

Thai and Lao character for "neung" in 4 style japanese kanji design
trying take the Thai or Lao "neung" symbol and get a nice air-flow/wind-like swirl feel to it with a Japanese calligraphy style

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
    Like