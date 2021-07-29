Giorgi Khoshtaria

Tourism Mobile App

Giorgi Khoshtaria
Giorgi Khoshtaria
  • Save
Tourism Mobile App concept mountains beach abroad wildlife travel tourism tourist mobile app 2021 ux modern graphic design ui
Download color palette

My third shot at Dribbble!

I am open for any interesting job inquiries ^_^|
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giorgikhosht/
Email: giorgixosht@gmail.com

Giorgi Khoshtaria
Giorgi Khoshtaria

More by Giorgi Khoshtaria

View profile
    • Like