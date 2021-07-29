Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travel App Landing Page

Travel App Landing Page minimal design travel app ui
Hi guys!🔥

I would like to show you the concept of a travel app. While many of us have canceled our travel plans this year due to restrictions on travel, there’s no time like the present to stay home and plan your next vacation. With this app travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.

Hope you enjoyed it!❤️

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
