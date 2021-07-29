Rory Colsell
Visual Rebrand - Vero 2021

We recently underwent a small visual rebrand as part of our new vision and direction. Here's the new refined logo which is loosely based on the idea of modularity and connection. What do you think?

You can read more about our vision here: https://www.getvero.com/resources/unveiling-the-future-of-vero/-
New to Vero? Check us out at https://www.getvero.com

