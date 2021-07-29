Human greed for more land is affecting the homes of our tigers.

We have to stop continuous human encroachment in the jungles or we have to say goodbye to our national animal.

#tiger

#wildlife

#SaveTigers

#animals

#NationalAnimal

#love

#photooftheday

#nature

#art

#tigers

#lion

#DigitalMarketing

#animal

#internationaltigerDay

#illustration

#wildlifephotography

#tigerking

#bigcats

#india

#wild

#dhruvenimicrosolution

#itcompny

#microsolution