EDIT. Instagram Feed

EDIT. Instagram Feed social social media edit portugal school digital school digital posts post instagram feed instagram feed web brand branding design
Revamp of EDIT. social media visuals that resembles "Digital" and a little "Arcade Vibes", creating a stronger and dynamic presence.

See it in action here: https://www.instagram.com/edit.education/

