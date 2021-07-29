Robert Garmaza

Fort Four

Robert Garmaza
Robert Garmaza
  • Save
Fort Four branding identity four company it fort logotype logo graphic design
Download color palette

The logotype for IT company in Ukraine. The company was named Fort Four. I've combined two imageries it's double "F" and fort.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Robert Garmaza
Robert Garmaza

More by Robert Garmaza

View profile
    • Like