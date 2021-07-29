Slava Lookyantsev

Contented

Slava Lookyantsev
Slava Lookyantsev
  • Save
Contented logo motion logotype minimalism color liquide capsule vector flat motion graphics animation branding logo
Download color palette

Logo rebranding for online school CONTENTED

Slava Lookyantsev
Slava Lookyantsev

More by Slava Lookyantsev

View profile
    • Like