Vulkan ReBranding

Vulkan ReBranding logotype ui branding logoped mark design logo russia
2014 Bryansk, Russia
To create a strong logo for the Vulcan company. Online corporate identity rebranding to order
https://caspa.ru/en/portfolio/vulkan/

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
