Cojo

KISS (Keep It Simple Stupid) 🧠

Cojo
Cojo
  • Save
KISS (Keep It Simple Stupid) 🧠 minimalism minimal simplicity kiss theory quote design school school web branding logo illustration typography user experience website ui design ux
Download color palette

KISS (Keep It Simple Stupid) plainly highlights that simple design works best, it should always be a key goal to drive for simplicity. One of the reasons for this view of minimalism, is that designs that are simple are generally faster and cheaper to build and implement, they are more reliable and easier to maintain.

Learn more on our blog – https://cojolondon.medium.com

𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 “𝙇” 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 ❤️

Cojo
Cojo

More by Cojo

View profile
    • Like