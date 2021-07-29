KISS (Keep It Simple Stupid) plainly highlights that simple design works best, it should always be a key goal to drive for simplicity. One of the reasons for this view of minimalism, is that designs that are simple are generally faster and cheaper to build and implement, they are more reliable and easier to maintain.

