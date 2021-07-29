New Behance Case

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
🤔Some of you may remember series of shots from an inspirational concept that we've posted a while ago...
💊Even though the TakePill mobile app still stays relevant, its functionality and design are far from being up-to-date. Our team decided to accept the challenge and to develop a new modern version.
🙌🏻And, we decided to prepare a new presentation that you can check on our Behance profile!
🔥For the full version of the case, click on the link — https://www.behance.net/gallery/124004657/Health-tracking-mobile-app-redesign
